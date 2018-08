The judge in Paul Manafort’s fraud trial said Friday he has received threats over the case.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III made the comments as the jury deliberated for the second day, and as he rejected a motion to release information about the jurors. He said he’s confident the jurors would be threatened as well if their information was public.

Ellis said that because of the threats against him, he travels with U.S. Marshals.

This is a developing story …