Juan Williams, Jesse Watters discuss Nancy Pelosi doctored video on 'The Five'

Did the man who allegedly made the “Drunk Pelosi” video deserve to be doxxed?

The Daily Beast faced backlash on social media Sunday after one of its reporters was accused of doxxing a private citizen who allegedly created the video and posted it on Facebook.

The man described by The Daily Beast has denied he created the video.

“The Five” debated the topic Wednesday with co-host Jesse Watters saying that alleged video maker should not have been exposed and that the media upset because ordinary citizens can now work on an “even playing field.”

FACEBOOK IGNORES HILLARY CLINTON, NANCY PELOSI AMID BACKLASH OVER DOCTORED VIDEO

“The old media gatekeepers, the old guard have lost control of the message,” They’ve lost control of the narrative because now anyone of us can go online and manipulate technology and video and it’s kind of even the playing field and they are scared,” Watters said.

The manipulated video shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slurring her words and her voice sounding garbled. Copies of the clip had also been found on Twitter and YouTube, which the latter had removed.

Fox Business’ Kennedy noted that doxxing the video maker is a “tool of behavioral control.”

“If you’re worried that someone’s of going to put all your personal details, you’re going to think twice about putting something out there,” Kennedy said.

FLASHBACK: #CNNBLACKMAIL: OUTRAGE AFTER NETWORK APPEARS TO THREATEN REDDIT USER

However, co-host Juan Williams disagreed and argued that the video maker should be held accountable.

“I think it’s fair. This guy put out something that went viral,” Williams said.

Fox News’ Frank Miles and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.