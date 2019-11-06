Jordan tourist site stabbing spree leaves 8 injured

An unidentified attacker injured at least eight people during a stabbing spree at a popular tourist site in Jordan Wednesday before being subdued and taken into custody, reports say.

The incident in the archaeological destination of Jerash left three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman wounded, as well as their tour guide and three Jordanians – one of whom was a policeman – the Associated Press reported, citing a security official who spoke to the country’s state-run media.

“It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!” a woman was heard screaming in one video purportedly taken in the aftermath of the attacks.

The amateur video depicted a disturbing scene in the ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road. One woman is seen lying on a blood-soaked walkway as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

Details on the conditions of those wounded were not immediately known, though the Petra news agency said the most seriously hurt were airlifted to a hospital by helicopter.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the attacker or his motives.

Jordan’s economy relies heavily on tourism, and Islamic militant groups in the past have targeted tourist sites.

A series of shootings in Karak that were carried out by ISIS in 2016 left 14 people dead, including a Canadian tourist.

Those attacks ended after four gunmen were shot and killed by Jordanian security forces during a standoff at Karak Castle, a Crusader fortress and popular tourist destination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.