Jon Kyl named to succeed John McCain in the Senate

Former Republican senator Jon Kyl has been named to succeed the late Sen. John McCain.

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey announced the selection via Twitter, and was holding a news conference to discuss it.

“I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years. Every single day that Jon Kyl represents #Arizona in the U.S. Senate is a day our state is well-served,” he tweeted.

McCain’s widow Cindy McCain had revealed the choice in an earlier tweet, saying, “Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona.”

Ducey was scheduled to unveil the 76-year-old as McCain’s successor at a news conference at the state capitol, according to the Arizona Republic. The appointee will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020. In that cycle, voters will get to decide who fills the remainder of McCain’s seat through 2022.

Kyl was the GOP whip for a number of years, and also served as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s escort or “sherpa,” as the Senate sometimes calls it, when taking Kavanaugh around to meet with senators.

He was also absent at the confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The political stakes are high since Kyl could participate in the vote on whether to confirm Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, and will be rejoining the Senate at a time when Democrats are eager to take control of the chamber in this year’s midterms.

A representative for Ducey told the Republic that Kyl has agreed to serve at least through the end of the year, and if he opted to step down at the end of the session, the Republican governor would have to appoint another replacement.

JOHN MCCAIN BURIED AT NAVAL ACADEMY NEXT TO LIFELONG FRIEND

Kyl retired in 2013 after beocming the second-highest Republican senator, and served alongside McCain during his 18 years in the Senate.

McCain was buried on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in a private ceremony, as per the wishes the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee who died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.