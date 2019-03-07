John Kelly reveals he would have worked for Hillary Clinton if she won, parts with Trump on wall

He would’ve been with her.

John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, revealed he would have been willing to work for Hillary Clinton had she beaten Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016.

Explaining his reasoning, Kelly said it would’ve been about putting “politics aside” and “governing the country.”

“If Hillary Clinton had won the presidency, and she had called me and said, ‘I really need a good chief of staff here,’ I’d have probably done it,” Kelly said during an event Wednesday at Duke University in North Carolina, according to NBC News .

The retired four-star general, who served as chief of staff from July 2017 until December 2018, told the audience in Durham it was the “least enjoyable job” he has ever had, but added it was also the “most important job.”

During the speech, Kelly also broke from President Trump on the issue of a national emergency at the southern border and the need for a wall.

“I think the whole national emergency thing right now is going to be wrapped up in the courts if it even really gets through Congress, which right now it doesn’t look like it will get through Congress,” he said, according to CNN.

“Thank God we have the courts.”

On the issue of the wall, Kelly said: “We don’t need a wall from sea to shining sea.”

He also pushed back on one of the president’s favorite claims that many immigrants trying to enter the country along the Mexico border are criminals.

“They’re overwhelmingly not criminals. They’re people coming up here for economic purposes. I don’t blame them for that,” he said.