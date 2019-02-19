John James, Dina Powell leading candidates for UN envoy, source says

Former U.S. Senate candidate John James and onetime national security aide Dina Powell are President Trump’s top candidates to become ambassador to the United Nations, a source familiar with discussions about the matter told Fox News Tuesday.

The source said James is the leading candidate and has expressed interest in the position to the White House. The belief among Trump’s inner circle is that James is a rising political superstar, and the U.N. post could provide him with a pathway into elected office.

The 37-year-old James, a West Point graduate and veteran of the Iraq War, won the Republican primary for the Senate in Michigan last year but was defeated in November by three-term incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow. However, the race was unexpectedly close, and GOP officials in Michigan have expressed hope that James will challenge the state’s other Democratic senator, Gary Peters, in 2020.

Michigan has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since Spencer Abraham in 1994.

HEATHER NAUERT WITHDRAWS FROM CONSIDERATION FOR UN AMBASSADOR, STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS

Powell, 45, served for a year in the Trump administration as a deputy national security adviser and senior counselor to the president for economic initiatives. She departed in January of last year and has since worked as a managing director for Goldman Sachs.

Powell, who was born in Egypt and is fluent in Arabic, previously served in the George W. Bush administration as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

In October, Trump said that Powell is “certainly a person I would consider” appointing to replace the departing Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador. However, Trump ultimately nominated State Department spokesman Heather Nauert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and correspondent, withdrew her name from consideration last week, citing “the best interest of her family.”

A State Department source told Fox News that the nomination process, on top of the demands of traveling around the world and between Washington and New York to see family, grew to be too much for her.

Since Haley’s departure at the end of last year, career diplomat Jonathan Cohen has served as acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N.