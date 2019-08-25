Joe Walsh announces Trump primary challenge: 'I'm in'

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning that he is running for president as a Republican, challenging President Trump in the GOP primary race.

“Friends, I’m in. We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for President,” Walsh tweeted. “It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it.”

Walsh joins former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who previously announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination.

