Joe Concha: Biden's campaign getting more media attention 'than every other candidate combined'

Former Vice President Joe Biden is dominating other Democrats in the primary to this point thanks to getting the most media attention since he announced his 2020 presidential bid, said The Hill media reporter Joe Concha.

The latest Fox News poll found that Biden is a clear frontrunner among the Democratic crop of presidential candidates. Among Democratic primary voters, Biden’s 35 percent (up from 31 percent in March) leaves Bernie Sanders in a distant second place with 17 percent (down from 23 percent).

But Concha told “Fox and Friends” Friday morning that Biden’s success isn’t merely because of his name recognition and pointed to the media attention his campaign received since he announced the run last month.

“Obviously he has the name recognition but the media attention that he is getting over the last three weeks, it’s more than every other candidate combined,” the reporter said.

“That’s pretty impressive,” Concha said, pointing to the especially crowded Democratic primary field.

“It’s two football teams. It’s 23 people at this point. To do that over 22 other people. Listen to these numbers. He was mentioned last week alone 1,400 times. Bernie Sanders only 500, a third.”

The figure cited by Concha doesn’t take into account whether it’s positive or negative press, with negative media attention likely to be a problem for the campaign.

“But then again, you see that with the president and it seems to work just fine,” he added. “For Biden it’s mostly been positive though.”

Concha went on to note that Biden’s polling improved even though he “really hasn’t said too many things that you would consider to be monumental” and hasn’t done any interviews were he was grilled on his credentials.

“He did say that he wanted to offer health insurance to all undocumented or illegal immigrants. That seemed to get some attention. For the most part he hasn’t done any tough interviews,” he added.

The Fox News poll also found that Elizabeth Warren is polling third with 9 percent, Pete Buttigieg receives 6 percent, followed by Kamala Harris at 5 percent, Beto O’Rourke at 4 percent, Cory Booker at 3 percent, and Julian Castro and Amy Klobuchar at 2 percent apiece. John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Tim Ryan, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang each garner one percent.

Harris’ polling is particularly notable as she recently relaunched her campaign despite previously being touted as a likely frontrunner for the nomination.

But Concha noted that the primary is still in its infancy and reminded that President Trump wasn’t even on the electoral map back in 2015 during the Republican primary.

“Kamala Harris by many measures was supposed to be a pretty strong frontrunner for the nomination,” he said. “Then again when you think about it Donald Trump wasn’t even in the race in June of the 2015, the debates are the big thing.”