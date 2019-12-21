Joe Biden's press secretary diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer

Joe Biden‘s national press secretary, TJ Ducklo, announced on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, but said he will continue to work through the rest of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Ducklo shared a series of tweets explaining why he has been absent from the campaign trail as of late and said he will be starting his treatment on Monday.

“Some upsetting news to share & explanation for why I’ve been MIA recently: after a bunch of tests, I’ve been diagnosed [with] metastatic lung cancer. Which sucks a lot. I’m starting treatment Monday, & my doctors — who have been incredible — believe we can get this into remission,” he said.

“The outpouring of support and encouragement I’ve already received from family, colleagues and friends has been overwhelming in the best way, and has already made me feel like I have an army behind me to fight this piece of shit disease,” he continued.

“It was never a question whether I’d continue working during treatment — working for Joe Biden and this campaign has been the best, most important experience of my life,” Ducklo added.

Biden sent a message of support to Ducklo on Saturday and said he and his entire family would be there for support, to help him with whatever he needed.

“TJ: Stay strong. Me, Jill, and the whole Biden family are with you,” the former vice president wrote. “Not just in spirit — for anything. You have the right attitude. You are going to beat this and when you do, we are going to be there to celebrate. Love you, and we’re here with you.”

Ducklo thanked Biden for the encouragement and said he looks forward to helping him cure the disease after they win in 2020.

“Thank you, sir. Having you and @TeamJoe behind me makes me feel like I have superpowers. And when you’re president, we’ll cure this horrible disease for good. Xoxo,” he replied.

In 2015, Biden lost his son Beau to brain cancer after he developed a glioblastoma. Beau was 46-years-old.