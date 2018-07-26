Joe Biden's niece sentenced in $110,000 credit card case

A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation for committing more than $100,000 worth of credit card fraud at a New York City store.

For nearly a year, Caroline Biden, 31, used an unidentified victim’s Chase credit card at Bigelow’s pharmacy, the New York Post reported.

According to prosecutors, the victim had given Biden permission to make a $672 purchase with the card. But Biden then used the card to open a customer account at the Manhattan shop without the cardholder’s approval and racked up the tab over a year.

“I not only acknowledge my conduct and take responsibility, but deeply regret the harm caused,” she told the judge.

Biden insisted that she had “made amends” and would not repeat her mistakes.

In June 2017, Biden admitted to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years’ probation if she repaid the money, worked 10 days of community service and avoided re-arrest for a year.

She completed 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and repaid more than $110,000 in restitution.

Biden told the New York judge she’s still working with the volunteer program because she loves the children and it’s been very fulfilling.

Biden was charged in 2013 with hitting a police officer during a dispute with her roommate. She got anger management treatment, and the case was dismissed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.