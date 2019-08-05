Joe Biden says video games may play role in gun violence

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden agreed with President Trump’s sentiments Monday that violence in video games could be connected with rising gun violence in the U.S., saying video games teach children it’s OK to just shoot somebody and “blow their brains out.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper prompted Biden by saying “when I mentioned that the president talked about video games today as being part of the problem, I saw you kind of rolled your eyes” but “it’s something people have talked about it’s for a long time.”

TRUMP TO VISIT EL PASO MASS SHOOTING SITE, IN SPITE OF DEMS’ WARNING TO STAY AWAY

“I’ve talked about it, too,” Biden said. “But it is not healthy to have these games teaching kids that, you know, this dispassionate notion that you can shoot somebody and just, you know, sort of blow their brains out.”

Cooper mentioned video games are also popular in Japan, where gun violence is significantly lower than in the United States, suggesting video games cannot be the only factor contributing to the rise in mass shootings in this country.

“They are. That’s my point,” Biden said. “But it’s not in and of itself the reason why we have this carnage on our streets.”

President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy Monday morning after an alleged white nationalist open-fired at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing at least 22 people including Mexican nationals over the weekend. Under 24 hours later, a gunman open-fired in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing at least 9.

The president offered several solutions to decrease the number of shootings in the U.S., including addressing gun violence in video games.

“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society, and this includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,” Trump said. “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately.”