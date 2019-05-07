Jill Biden: 'It's time to move on' from the Anita Hill controversy

Dr. Jill Biden defended her husband over his treatment of Anita Hill during an interview with NPR on Tuesday, saying it’s “time to move on.”

Since former Vice President Joe Biden officially launched his 2020 candidacy last month, his past has been intensely scrutinized, including his time as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearing for Justice Clarence Thomas. He oversaw the appearance of Hill, who had accused the SCOTUS nominee of sexual misconduct.

Biden appeared on “The View” and said he didn’t feel that he “treated her badly,” but later said that he took “full responsiblily” for how Hill’s appearance was conducted. It has also been reported that Biden had called Hill a month before he announced his candidacy, but according to Hill, he stopped short of offering an apology.

Dr. Biden is now hoping that the controversy could be put to rest.

“I watched the hearings like most other Americans, and so I mean Joe said, as I did, we believed Anita Hill. He voted against Clarence Thomas. And as he has said, I mean he’s called Anita Hill, they’ve talked, they’ve spoken, and he said, you know, he feels badly. He apologized for the way the hearings were run. And so now it’s kind of — it’s time to move on,” Jill Biden told NPR.

When asked why her husband waited so long to call Hill, Dr. Biden responded by saying it “it was just not the right time maybe” and that he “wanted to call her” but wasn’t sure if she was ready to. In the end, though, she thought they “came to an agreement.”

The former second lady’s remarks sparked backlash on social media, particularly among progressives.

Dr. Biden also addressed the allegations of her husband’s inappropriate touching, insisting he has changed and knows to “back off and give people space.”