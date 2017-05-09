Jewish Idaho inmates take legal action for kosher meals

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections on behalf of four inmates seeking kosher meals for Jewish prisoners.

The Idaho Statesman reports the lawsuit had been filed last week after the union was not able to obtain the religious accommodations without litigation.

The four prisoners who filed the case come from a variety of Jewish practices, but all require kosher food to follow the basic dietary requirements of their religion.

The union states that during Passover last month, two of the four inmates had eaten only fruit and matzo because they say the department of corrections did not provide kosher meals.

A corrections spokesman says the department cannot yet comment on the lawsuit because it had not been fully reviewed.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

