Jesse Watters: Pelosi mishandling AOC and other 'bomb throwers' by having 'public spats'

Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mishandling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her fellow freshman cohorts?

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said Pelosi is approaching the situation in the wrong manner, comparing it to former House Speaker John Boehner’s handling of the Tea Party.

“She has four bomb throwers. He had dozens of Tea Party members starting in 2010. He had them for many, many years. It made his life hell over spending and the debt ceiling. And he did his best to keep the beef behind closed doors, right,” Watters said Monday on “The Five.”

“Nancy seems to keep having these public spats and she’s only got four little bomb throwers and it has only been four months. And she’s already had fights about anti-Semitism, impeachment, progressivism and now the border funding thing… the Green New Deal.”

AOC FIRES BACK AFTER PELOSI BLASTS FAR-LEFT DEMS’ ‘TWITTER WORLD’

In a New York Times piece published Saturday, Pelosi dismissed Ocasio-Cortez three other progressive congresswomen saying they are just “four people.”

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said of Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., making light of their presence on social media.

Watters advised Pelosi to ignore the four congresswomen and to not to underestimate their social media influence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She would just be much better served if she would let her whip team handle the drama and ignore them and now she’s nicknamed them ‘the squad.’ She’s elevating them in the media and I think this is wrong,” Watters said.

“You shouldn’t diminish the power of social media. She doesn’t dial for dollars. [Ocasio-Cortez] can leverage that platform, very powerful and Nancy doesn’t understand that and I think she should soon.”