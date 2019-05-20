Jesse Watters, Brian Kilmeade discuss whether Ocasio-Cortez should run for mayor of New York City

Could Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., be the next mayor of New York?

The co-hosts of “The Five” weighed in Monday on an editorial in the New York Sun last week stating a mayoral run may “look attractive to the young firebrand with a quick wit and taste for the limelight.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade ran through a list of characteristics he believes the young Democrat has that could help her in any potential bid.

“I find her decisive, confident, charismatic and hard working. Jesse, can you fault me on any of those four qualities?” Kilmeade said, turning the topic over to fellow co-host Jesse Watters.

“You want her to run for mayor so you can cover her on ‘Fox & Friends’ every single day… you and the New York Post would love AOC as mayor,” co-host Jesse Watters responded. “She’s got everything that you said… but she does not have the technical acumen, the managerial experience to run the city. The city needs to be run.”

Watters then changed tack and offered up a reason why he believes it might be good if Ocasio-Cortez did become mayor.

“She would run this city so fast into the ground, you’d definitely get a Republican after the first term,” he said.

Not to be deterred, Kilmeade again talked up Ocasio-Cortez’s qualities in the hypothetical discussion, saying she’d be an immediate upgrade over Bill de Blasio,

“We’re on automatic-pilot right now. We have a mayor who at 10:00am, he works out. At 12:00pm, he gets to the office… and the city is still running,” he said. “AOC is nothing if not a workaholic, she’d be great.”

Co-host Juan Williams dismissed the hypothetical and critics who say Ocasio-Cortez could so worse than De Blasio.

“This is a conversation among Republicans in the Sun. People at a dinner party, upper east side types having a conversation. This is not the same electorate. The second thing is, guess what? They are thinking oh, de Blasio hit rock bottom. Then you say she will take us further down. That’s craziness,” Williams said.