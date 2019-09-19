Jesse Watters: Biden's 2020 chances finished; Warren set to win nomination

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will be the Democratic nominee, Jesse Watters predicted Thursday on “The Five.”

The group said Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is spiraling down, and it’s Warren who is picking up steam.

Watters said,: “She does have positives … strident … forceful.”

He said he can’t wait for the Warren-Trump matchup.

He said the president’s “Pocahontas” nickname stuck, and she is a phony. What’s more, Watters has said he believes Warren adopted Native American ethnicity to help herself to the detriment of others.

He said she has socialist-populist appeal.

Like her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, Warren is demanding transformational change that President Trump and his allies deride as socialism. Warren and Sanders are up against Biden, a favorite of the party’s establishment wing.

Warren on Monday called Trump “corruption in the flesh” and outlined her plans to root out corruption in the White House, Congress and courts.

“Corruption has put our planet at risk. Corruption has broken our economy. And corruption is breaking our democracy,” said Warren, who has emerged as a leading presidential contender.

“Donald Trump is corruption in the flesh,” Warren said. “He is sworn to serve the people of the United States, but he serves only himself and his partners in corruption.” Warren noted, however, that Trump is only a symptom of a corruption that has infected the U.S. political and economic systems.

Warren has embraced corruption as a central campaign theme from the beginning of her 2020 presidential bid. But rarely has Warren addressed such a crowd with such a symbolic backdrop.

The crowd — which exceeded 20,000 people, according to the Warren campaign — filled almost the entirety of the 10-acre Washington Square Park, wrapping around a massive fountain and clogging the pathways that connect the street chess games to the classrooms of New York University to the giant marble arch the park is famed for.

It was a younger audience, racially diverse and packed with women.