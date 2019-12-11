Jersey City shooting suspect published anti-Semitic posts online, report claims; officials say kosher market 'targeted'

The shooting that unfolded at a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J., was a “targeted” attack, according to officials who say at least one of the suspects had published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online before opening fire Tuesday.

Mayor Steven Fulop would not commit on Wednesday to calling the shooting an anti-Semitic attack, but said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators believe the attack was plotted against the Jewish deli.

He told reporters footage shows the gunmen passing by other shops before getting out of a van and aiming for the market.

No law enforcement officials have publicly said the suspects targeted Jews or police, but a source told The New York Times one of the suspects involved in the shooting that left six people — including a police officer — dead published anti-Semitic and anti-police sentiments online, leading authorities to believe it was a motive.

Officials haven’t identified the two suspects, who have only been described as a man and a woman. They said it’s unclear whether the shooting was a hate crime, but confirmed they’re meeting with Jewish leadership in the community later Wednesday.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.