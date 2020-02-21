Jersey City kosher market shootout bodycam footage released: 'I think he's down… I got a gun on the ground'

Authorities have released police bodycam recordings of December’s Jersey City kosher market shootout.

The video files last more than three hours and were obtained Thursday by The Associated Press under a public records law request.

A Jersey City police officer is seen in one clip firing his service weapon toward the market from the window of a Catholic school across the street.

“I think he’s down…I got a gun on the ground,” the officer is heard saying. “No, he’s still moving.”

David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, stormed the market with guns on Dec. 10, fueled by hatred of Jews and police.

Anderson is seen in the video exiting a van with a weapon before entering the market, sending passersby scattering away from the shop.

Three people were shot and killed at the market–Mindel Ferencz, 31, the wife of the owner; Moshe Deutsch, 24, a Brooklyn, N.Y., rabbinical student; and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was shot as he held the back door open for a wounded customer to escape, police said.

Earlier, the pair killed Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals during a chance encounter at a cemetery.

Anderson and Graham were killed after a lengthy gun battle with the police. The noise from gunfire lasted hours.

Investigators later found social media posts in which Anderson referred to Jews as “imposters who inhabited synagogues of Satan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.