Jeffrey Lord: NYT ‘Stalinizing’ America, left wants to re-write American history on race

Political commentator Jeffrey Lord responded to a leaked transcript from New York Times’ emergency town hall meeting Monday, saying that the newspaper wants to stir the narrative on race in the United States against President Donald Trump and in-favor of pro-Russian views.

“What the New York Times has engaged in is the Stalinizing of American history,” Lord, who worked in the Reagan administration, told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday evening. “The left wanting to do a total re-write of American history, that we’re founded in racism and it’ll all about race.”

The New York Times is facing backlash after a leaked transcript from a staff town hall meeting Monday revealed the newspaper was grappling with how to write about racism in a way that appeased anti-Trump viewers.

“What I’m saying is that our readers and some of our staff cheer us when we take on Donald Trump, but they jeer at us when we take on Joe Biden,” New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet told his staff in a town hall on Monday.

Baquet addressed backlash on Twitter after the Times summarized President Trump’s address following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, with the headline “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism.”

One of the most vocal critics of the headline was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wrote: “Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions.”

Other users vowed to cancel their subscriptions. The Times changed the headline hours later to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns,” which also drew criticism.

Lord said the New York Times’ 1619 project, which is also mentioned in the leaked transcript, fails to tell the whole story about the Democratic Party’s contribution to upholding segregation and other forms of institutional racism in the United States.

“I’ve read the New York Times pieces, their so-called 1619 project, there isn’t a solitary mention that slavery and segregation were the party of Democrats,” Lord said. Hannity asked Lord where the Democratic Party was in the 1960s as the left failed to back legislation that would have extended voting rights for African Americans.

According to the recording obtained by the Slate, NYT executive editor Dean Baquet described the 1619 project as the “most ambitious examination of the legacy of slavery ever undertaken in newspaper to try to understand the forces that led to the election of Donald Trump.”

Before closing out his segment, Hannity asked Lord to imagine what the reaction would be from the Times if President Trump, instead of Hillary Clinton, had announced his mentor was a former KKK leader. The Clintons have been linked to the late Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia who founded a Ku Klux Klan chapter in the 1940s before beginning a career in politics.