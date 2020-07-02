Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in New Hampshire, FBI says

Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, the FBI confirmed to Fox News.

Epstein’s former girlfriend and accused madam was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. in Branford, N.H.

The charges against her are currently sealed.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, has been accused in civil court filings of facilitating a sex-trafficking operation that brought girls — some as young as 14 — to Epstein’s Manhattan home, though until Thursday she had not been formally charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

While there have been reports that there were several others who “facilitated” Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse also being investigated, the main focus has been on Maxwell.

Maxwell, 58, dated Epstein more than a decade ago and became a member of his tight inner circle until his August 10 jail-cell suicide earlier this year.

In a 2003 Vanity Fair article, Epstein referred to Maxwell as his “best friend.”

Epstein, 66, faced sex-trafficking charges at the time of his death and was awaiting trial in a case that, if convicted, could have put him behind bars for several years.

