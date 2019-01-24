Jayme Closs will receive at least $25G in reward money due to her ‘bravery and strength’

Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, who was held captive for 88 days before a dramatic escape from her abductor‘s home, will reportedly receive at least $25,000 in reward money since she freed herself.

Turkey products company Jennie-O said it will donate to the 13-year-old girl the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading directly to Closs. Her parents, James and Denise Closs, both worked at Jennie-O for 27 years, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. James and Denise were shot and killed by the man who abducted Closs.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, said Thursday they were working with law enforcement to get their share of the reward to Closs. It was not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered and details on the bureau’s rewards are generally not disclosed.

JAYME CLOSS ABDUCTOR HOSTED CHRISTMAS PARTY WHILE KEEPING TEEN IMPRISONED IN HOME, REPORT SAYS

“Her [Closs] bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world,” Jim Snee, the CEO of Hormel Foods said in a statement. “Barron is an incredibly strong community and one that never lost hope. We celebrated with the community, and the world, that Jayme is home.”

Steve Lykken, the president of Jennie-O, said the company hoped a trust fund would be created for any future expenses.

Closs was kidnapped from her home in Barron on Oct. 15. Three months later, on Jan. 10, Closs escaped her abductor’s secluded home and approached a woman walking her dog for help.

Jake Patterson, 21, of Gordon, was charged with kidnapping and homicide.

JAYME CLOSS SHOULD GET $50G REWARD OFFERED BECAUSE ‘SHE GOT HERSELF OUT,’ 911 CALLER’S HUSBAND SAYS

Patterson allegedly kept Closs locked inside his Gordon home. He told authorities he first saw the teen after he stopped behind a school bus on Highway 8 while he was driving to work. He reportedly had no other interactions with her or her parents prior to the night of the kidnapping.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and the Associated Press contributed to this report.