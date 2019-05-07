Jason Alexander trades barbs with Ted Cruz using Seinfeld lines

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week invoked a Seinfeld line in a dig at 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., but days later, Jason Alexander, the actor who played George Costanza on the show, took issue with Cruz.

On Thursday, Cruz tweeted that Bennet’s campaign is a “Seinfeld campaign—about nothing,” in a reference to the show’s running joke that it essentially had no plot. The show ran from 1989 to 1998 and is seen as one of the most beloved series ever.

But Alexander, no fan of Cruz, clearly wasn’t amused. In a Monday tweet, the 59-year-old actor responded with a line Costanza delivered later in the series when the character’s attempt at a joke fell flat among his colleagues.

CRUZ, KAINE INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN SENATE RESOLUTION CONDEMNING ANTI-SEMITISM

“I’ve met Bennett. He is a great man and real choice for POTUS. As for Cruz – the jerk store called and they’re running out of you. I say, the faster the better,” Alexander wrote.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This wasn’t the first time Cruz’s attempt at a joke using pop culture references. Last month, when Disney pledged $5 million to help rebuild the charred Notre Dame Cathedral, Cruz tweeted: “Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass?”