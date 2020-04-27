Jared Kushner on coronavirus: We're trying to make sure we're never relying on foreign supplies again

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Fox News Exclusive – Jared Kushner speaks out of coronavirus pandemic: We’re ‘working to make sure we’re never reliant on foreign supplies again’

The coronavirus pandemic brought to light the critical importance of securing U.S. supply chains to eliminate the long-time reliance on foreign governments, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said in a rare interview Sunday on “The Next Revolution.”

“I think the campaign platform that President Trump ran on in 2016 which was basically ‘you have to secure your borders and you have to control your own manufacturing as a national security issue.’ I think those have been totally vindicated positions from the virus and I doubt it will be easy for people to argue against them in the future,” Kushner told host Steve Hilton.

Kushner has been a key figure in the federal effort to manage the flow of U.S. supply chains and ensure hospitals in need are properly equipped with ventilators and other life-saving medical equipment.

His team, which has worked together with the coronavirus task force lead by Vice President Mike Pence, is now focused on solving the issue of insufficient testing at the center of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. Click here for more on our top story.

Wuhan says it has no coronavirus patients in hospitals: report

Health officials in Wuhan—the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic—said Sunday that the city’s hospitals are clear of any virus patients.

Mi Feng, the National Health Commission spokesman, said the number of new coronavirus patients in the city was zero and credited the coordinated efforts between medical personnel from across the country, Reuters reported.

There have been nearly three million confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe and 206,000 known deaths. The number of those infected is likely far higher because in many cases, the virus has relatively minor symptoms. The U.S. currently leads the world with 965,000 cases. Click here for more.



Democratic leaders in Congress remain mum on Biden sexual assault allegations despite mounting uproar from progressives

Democratic leaders in Congress continued on Sunday to remain quiet on the sexual assault allegations leveled against their party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, even as anger over the accusations mounted from the party’s more progressive wing.

Neither House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., nor Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have made any public comment about the allegations by Tara Reade, a staffer for Biden in 1993, that the then-senator from Delaware sexually assaulted her. Pelosi and Schumer’s offices did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

There is growing anger from both progressive Democrats and supporters of the #MeToo movement about the lack of response from Democratic leaders toward the allegations. The hashtag #dropoutbiden was trending on Twitter on Sunday – until it was allegedly removed – and many supporters for former Democratic presidential primary hopeful Bernie Sanders are calling on Biden to suspend his campaign for the White House. Click here for more.

Los Angeles County says lower-income communities more vulnerable to coronavirus.

Operation Stolen Promise: What to know about the ICE-Homeland Security initiative to stop coronavirus fraud.

Who is Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s potential successor in North Korea?

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson’s estate targeted with gunfire, family says.

Stock futures rise with coronavirus small business funding and 3M, Apple and Amazon earnings in focus.

Business economists’ outlook darkens since coronavirus hit.

IRS enhances ‘Get My Payment’ online application to help taxpayers.

Census delay from coronavirus could affect new voting districts, primaries: report.

Steve Hilton wonders what do we have to do to get our leaders to follow the data and science on the coronavirus.

