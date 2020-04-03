Jared Kushner denies claim he runs 'shadow task force,' Trump slams 'fake sources'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner rebuffed a reporter’s question about a claim that he is operating a “shadow task force” on the federal coronavirus response from within the White House.

Kushner, 39, who is married to Ivanka Trump, smiled briefly as the reporter said the term “shadow task force” and responded that Vice President Mike Pence has asked him to join the on-the-level task force that features Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci.

A reporter, identified by another journalist as NBC News’ Geoff Bennett, asked Kushner whether he is aware of “reports … [citing] unnamed White House officials [that] have described your role as being something of running a shadow task force.”

Bennett then asked what Kushner’s “role” and “qualifications” are for the alleged role — which was the subject of a Washington Post story last month.

Kushner calmly rebuffed his question and implicitly expressed doubt about the veracity of his sources.

“If some people are talking to you, that means they’re probably not informed as to what is going on,” the former New Jersey real estate developer and investor said.

Kushner said he speaks with Pence upwards of 10 times a day, and that he has been involved in various different projects.

As Kushner departed the lectern, President Trump leaned in toward to microphone to tell the reporter that the claims about Kushner come from “fake sources.”

“Or they don’t exist,” he added. “Most of these sources don’t exist — they’re fake sources. … I’ve read about it for a long time — I’ve been reading about it — fake sources.”