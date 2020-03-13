Japanese woman contracts coronavirus after contact with man who wanted to 'spread' it: report

A Japanese woman tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week just days after being at the same pub as an infected man who told officials he wanted to “spread the virus,” according to a report.

The man, in his 50s, ignored authorities’ orders to self-quarantine after he tested positive on March 4, just hours before he came into contact with the woman in Aichi Prefecture, around 200 miles southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo News in Japan reported.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

The woman, in her 30s, developed a fever four days later and now has a sore throat. Officials in Toyota in Aichi Prefecture said her condition isn’t serious but she is scheduled to be hospitalized. She lives with her family in the area.

The man reportedly went to two bars that night but only told one employee at the second location that he had the virus. The karaoke bar reported him to the police and a health care center. Police arrived in protective gear and the bar was disinfected. Officials are trying to identify who had contact with the man that night.

Toyota officials didn’t give a reason why the man wanted to infect others or say if he faced any legal consequences.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE.

As of Friday there were 111 cases of coronavirus in Aichi, the second-highest number of any prefecture in Japan, Kyodo News reported.