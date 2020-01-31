Japan ski resort hit by avalanche; 1 feared dead, 7 survive

January 31, 2020 KID News World News

An avalanche at a ski resort on Japan‘s northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday hit a group of eight foreign skiers, likely killing at least one.

The avalanche occurred when the group was skiing outside of a designated course near the Tomamu ski resort in central Hokkaido, according to the nearby Shimukappu village office.

This Feb. 10, 2009, aerial photo shows the Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, northern Japan. An avalanche occurred at the ski resort on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, hitting a group of eight foreign skiers. (Kyodo News via AP)

One skier who escaped from the snow called police asking for help, said village official Atsushi Tada. The caller said one of them, a Frenchman in his 40s, was feared dead, but six others survived, though further details of their conditions were not available.

An ambulance waits as journalists, foreground, gather at the Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu village, central Hokkaido, northern Japan, Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020. An avalanche at the ski resort on Thursday hit a group of eight foreign skiers. (Yohei Fukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Rescuers from the Hokkaido police were expected to head to the site for their rescue, although the operation may be hampered by risks of another avalanche.

Tada said nationalities and other details of the seven survivors were not known.