Japan imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Japan has announced it is freezing the assets of 19 companies to step up pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons and missile development.

The Foreign Ministry said Friday that the companies deal in finance, coal and minerals, transport including shipping and sending North Korean workers overseas. The companies have already been sanctioned by the United States.

A ministry official said the unilateral move shows Japan’s commitment to sanctions ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on Friday to discuss the North Korea situation.