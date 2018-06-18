Japan earthquake kills 3 including 9-year-old girl; scores injured

At least three people were killed — a 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s — and more than 200 other people were hurt after a strong earthquake rattled the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, officials said.

The quake, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses, struck around 8 a.m. about 6 miles underground with a magnitude of 6.1, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The unnamed 9-year-old girl was found at a school, local media reported. The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.

The strongest shaking unfolded in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

The Japanese government had not received reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m., spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Television images showed goods scattered on the floor of shops and building debris in streets.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.