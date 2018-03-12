Japan calls for North Korean steps toward denuclearization

Japan’s leader is calling on North Korea to take concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that he welcomes any dialogue premised on denuclearization. He spoke ahead of a meeting in Tokyo with South Korea intelligence chief Suh Hoon.

President Donald Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to meet Kim in late April.

Suh is in Tokyo to brief Japanese officials on developments. He was part of a South Korean delegation that met Kim in Pyongyang last week. Another senior member of the delegation has briefed Chinese officials in Beijing.