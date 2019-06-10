James Thompson, former congressional candidate, has cancer

James Thompson, the Democratic congressional candidate who ran for office in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and will likely end his political career.

The civil rights attorney, who has served as the 4th Congressional District Democratic chair, made the announcement on his Facebook page, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“I just found out, I have a rare cancer called a carcinoid tumor with accompanying carcinoid syndrome. The tumor metastasized into multiple lesions/tumors on my liver, which means I am in the later stages,” he posted.

Thompson, an Army infantry veteran, made headlines in April 2017 when he nearly pulled off a shocking victory against Republican Ron Estes, who won by seven points in a district that strongly backed President Trump a year earlier, The New York Times reported.

“The good news is this is a ‘slow moving’ cancer that I have probably had for many years and will probably be able to live for at least a few more. We are fortunate that Obamacare allowed us to have insurance. Hopefully, it continues,” he posted. “For those of you who know me personally, you know that I am a stubborn SOB. I have a 14 year old daughter who I plan to see graduate high school, and the lord willing, walk down the aisle. I also have a 19 month old daughter and I want her to remember me as her father and our good times and laughter. I fought for my country, I fought for you, and you can sure as hell bet I will fight to live.”