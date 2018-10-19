Jamal Khashoggi, missing activist and writer, killed in fight, state media reports

Jamal Khashoggi, the missing activist and writer last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, was killed in a fight, state media reported on Friday.

State media also quoted prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death. Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.