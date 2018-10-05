Jail is first in Idaho to have iris recognition system

MGN Online

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say the Canyon County jail is the first in Idaho to implement an iris biometric identification recognition system when booking inmates into custody, a process that is more accurate and faster than fingerprinting.



The Idaho Statesman reports the photos of the inmates’ eyes are taken as they are booked, but the inmates are still fingerprinted and photographed.



Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said Thursday the human eye’s iris is unique and, unlike a fingerprint, cannot be altered.



The sheriff’s office has taken digital photos of 1,588 people’s irises when booking inmates into the Dale G. Haile Detention Center in Caldwell since implementing the system on Aug. 2.



Donahue says the program, which cost about $10,000, was paid for through a grant the jail receives from the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program.