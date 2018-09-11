Jail inmates using roach poison to get high, Florida sheriff says

The Polk County sheriff is warning of a dangerous new “drug” that’s gaining popularity inside the jail system.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Grady Judd said people are spraying roach poisons, like Raid and Roach Motel, onto paper and smuggling it into county jails. Those papers are then eaten or smoked by inmates as a dangerous way to get high.

“Who would think to do this?” asked Judd. “When the chemicals are infused on the paper, then they eat it or smoke it. Are you kidding me?”

Judd and his staff discovered the strange new method during a bust this week in the county. Nine people were arrested for using a similar method to smuggle K2 and synthetic amphetamines into one of the Polk County jails.

Judd said, in that case, family and friends of inmates were spraying the chemicals — obtained by mail from China — onto sheets of paper that looked like legal documents, letters from home, and even bible verses.

Deputies discovered those papers were being sneaked into piles of legal documents when those families met with their attorneys, and the attorneys, who had no knowledge the chemicals were on the papers, would bring them into the jail.

“Here’s a message to the other attorneys: the criminals inside are trying to take advantage of you,” said Judd.

As a result of the bust, Judd said one local attorney has had their jail visitation privileges suspended for six months. Judd said the roach spray was not discovered on any of the papers in his jail, but the trend became apparent as deputies looked into the case.

