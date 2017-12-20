Jail guard arrested, accused of sexual contact with inmate

Authorities say a New Orleans jail guard has been arrested after acknowledging she had sexual contact with an inmate and gave him and others contraband drugs and cigarettes.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Oshen Heilman was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts including malfeasance in office, sexual battery, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, introducing contraband into a penal institution and conspiracy to introduce contraband.

Authorities said the sexual battery charge arises from the fact that inmates can’t legally give consent.

The sheriff’s office says Heilman was arrested upon arriving at work and terminated. She had been working for the sheriff for about 18 months.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.