Jacob Blake seen struggling with officers before being shot, new video shows

New footage from a different angle has emerged of the moments before Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by a White Wisconsin cop as Blake tried to get into his vehicle, according to a report.

The video captured Blake, 29, engaged in a struggle with at least two Kenosha police officers on the right side of his gray SUV on Sunday, TMZ reported.

An officer appears to be trying to restrain him before he manages to get up and walks to the driver’s side door, the clip shows.

JACOB BLAKE’S FATHER SAYS SON LEFT PARTIALLY PARALYZED BY POLICE SHOOTING: REPORT

Viral video taken from another vantage point shows an officer pump several rounds into the apparently unarmed man’s back.

Blake was airlifted to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, his family said Monday.

KENOSHA RIOTERS TARGET CAR DEALERSHIPS, OTHER BUSINESSES IN SECOND NIGHT OF UNREST

Blake’s shooting in front of his three young sons sparked violent protests after he’d reportedly just helped break up a fight.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.

