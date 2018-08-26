Jacksonville Landing mass shooting leaves 'multiple fatalities,' police say

Multiple fatalities were reported after a mass shooting on Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., at a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting.”

Police did not provide further information, but said they “can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

The number of casualties is unclear at this time. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it is responding to the reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with “a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall.”

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL Championship Series reported hearing gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. during the livestream of the tournament on the platform Twitch. A video surfaced on social media showed players disconnecting from the game as gunshots were heard in the background.

Warning: Graphic content below

A reporter from Fox-affiliate CBS47/FOX30, Brittney Donovan, said that at least one person was seen being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Madden NFL 19 is a new video game based on the NFL that’s developed and published by EA Sports. Sunday’s event was held at GLHF Game Bar, which is located in Jacksonville Landing.

Drini Gjoka, who won the 2018 Madden Challenge, said on Twitter he was injured in the shooting in a series of posts on Twitter.

“The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back,” Gjoka wrote.

“I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb,” he posted. “Worst day of my life.”

SK Gaming, a professional eSports organization based in Germany, said it sent a player to the event in Florida, said there was a shooting at the tournament stop.

“There was a shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. Our player @JoelCP_ is safe. Our thoughts are with everyone that had to be part of such a horrendous event. Stay strong, stay safe,” the organization tweeted.

The Jacksonville Landing hosts more than 600 events each year including Florida/Georgia Weekend Celebrations, the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting, in addition to New Year’s Eve and July 4th celebrations.