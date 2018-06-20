Ivanka Trump joins House leader McCarthy at GOP fundraiser in California

With help from first daughter Ivanka Trump, the Republican Party raised about $100,000 at a Fresno, Calif., event, a report said.

Ivanka Trump and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a joint appearance at a Republican fundraising event in California on Monday to corral support for the party in the upcoming midterms. 

The invitation-only event at Harris Construction in Fresno was part of McCarthy’s “Protect the House,” tour to ensure the GOP retains control of Congress.  

California’s Central Valley is seen as one of the last GOP strongholds in a state largely relegated to Democratic representation.

The money raised from Monday’s event will go to Valley congressional candidates David Valadao, Jeff Denham and Elizabeth Heng.

McCarthy told attendees that President Trump planned meet with congressional leadership Tuesday to discuss one of two versions of an immigration bill to face a vote by July, the Fresno Bee reported

One bill, authored by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, is favored by conservatives and immigration hardliners. The other is a moderate version likely to be favored by Trump, McCarthy said, according to one attendee. 

The luncheon raised approximately $100,000.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1729D65A90

Protesters assembled ahead of the event with some holding signs reading, “Trump is Nixon,” and “Trump-Nunes: It’s Mueller Time.”

“When something this ugly comes to Fresno, you’ve got to stand up,” one protester told the Bee.

Despite a brief exchange between a Trump supporter and a protester, the event was largely without incident.

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., waves as he departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, after a meeting to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

