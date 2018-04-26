It's Trump vs. Tester in Big Sky Country

Sen. Jon Tester says he “had a job to do” in scrutinizing President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

But Trump says Tester will “have a big price to pay” for revealing accusations against VA nominee Ronny Jackson. The allegations against the White House doctor included drunken behavior, overprescribing prescription drugs and fostering a hostile work environment.

Jackson withdrew his nomination Thursday morning.

Tester, a plain-spoken Montana Democrat running for re-election in a Trump-won state, says it was important to make the allegations public for the sake of transparency.

As top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, he says, “It’s about doing the best thing you can do to make sure you got a great country.”