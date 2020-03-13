Italy's coronavirus ground zero sees slowdown in new cases after lockdown

The northern Italian town that recorded the country’s first coronavirus infection has shown signs that it may have turned the corner regarding the spread of the virus.

Codogno, a town of 16,000 people 40 miles southwest of Milan and known as Italy’s coronavirus ground zero, still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns in the original red zone. But the infections appear to have slowed down.

At the beginning of the outbreak, the town, which has seen 34 people die, had 35 new cases a day.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Comparatively, on Wednesday, there were just five new infections registered, according to The Associated Press.

“It is a war. It is a war, but we have every possibility of winning,” Mayor Francesco Passerini said. “Unlike with our grandfathers, who went physically into battle for our freedom, we are being required to show responsibility — responsibility and calm.”

Residents of the town have come to terms with their isolation from the world. Passerini explained they mostly wear masks when outside and have eschewed handshakes for other forms of greeting, such as a steady gaze. They also steadfastly abide by a rule where they stand at least 3-feet from others as they wait at a pharmacy or a grocery store.

People no longer attend Mass or congregate at the local café to gossip while trains no longer stop at the station.

ITALY THREATENS FINES, JAIL TIME FOR NOT OBEYING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

A local radio station has stepped in to provide its citizens with a sense of normality. Twice a day, presenters update those under quarantine with government information, as well as details such as opening hours for shops.

“Codogno has been in the spotlight since the very first day,” resident Rosy Ronisvalle told The Associated Press. “We have behaved well.”

Italy is the European epicenter of the outbreak, with more than 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 dead. It has the second-highest number of deaths after China.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday morning that all bars, restaurants, hairdressers and non-essential company departments would be shut down. But grocery stores and pharmacies would remain open.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Conte implemented a nationwide lockdown from Tuesday until April 3 on the entire 60 million population, extending initial measures in the northern Lombardy region, where Milan is located, and 14 other provinces, made over the weekend to include the entire country.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.