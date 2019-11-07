Italy law requiring alarms for child car seats takes effect

A law requiring parents in Italy to equip car seats for young children with alarm devices went into effect Thursday.

The requirement was devised to prevent baby and child deaths and applies to car seats for children younger than 4.

The transport ministry decree comes two months after a toddler in Sicily died after he was left in a hot car for five hours. His father had forgotten to drop him off at daycare.

The alarms are required to emit sound and audio signals that are triggered if a child is left in a car seat. Both signals must be loud enough to be heard inside and outside a vehicle.

Violators of the decree face fines of up to 326 euros ($360) and the loss of points on their driver’s licenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.