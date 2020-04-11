Italy foreign minister thanks US government, citizens for ‘solidarity’ during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

ROME – The death toll in Italy from the coronavirus is currently the world’s highest.

Almost 19,000 in this country of 60.5 million people have died since the virus came to light in mid-February – over a hundred of the victims were doctors.

As the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths slowly begin to decline, the government is looking ahead at rebuilding the shattered economy and cognizant of those who helped in their time of need.

“We are finally beginning to see some positive results in terms of the contagion. However, Italy could not have made it alone” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the 33-year former deputy minister of the Five Star party, said in an exclusive video for Fox News.

“International solidarity from our friends and partners around the world was key to withstand the hardest part of the crisis. The United States were second to none.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He continued: “The generosity of the American people and of the American government was remarkable, as proven by the many donations that we have received, including the field hospital in Cremona.”

The 60-bed field hospital in the hard-hit town of Cremona, donated by the U.S.-based Samaritan’s Purse, made Italian news for the speed in which the 15-tent structure was set up and treating coronavirus patients.

Other countries – China, Russia, Cuba, and Germany to name of few – also offered extensive help, flying in equipment and doctors, and in the case of Germany, flying out Italian ICU patients from overwhelmed hospitals for treatment in their structures.

ANDREA BOCELLI TO PERFORM EASTER CONCERT AT EMPTY DUOMO CATHEDRAL IN MILAN

But the foreign minister wanted to thank the U.S. government and send a message of hope.

“I would like to warmly thank President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their true friendship. Now the United States are going through the hardest part of the epidemic, but I am sure that you will make it through,” said Di Maio.

“We will defeat the virus and we will be back closer and stronger than before.”

“Italy and the Italian people are with you,” Di Maio concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italy’s nationwide lockdown to contain infections has been extended till May 3rd, although a few more shops, beyond supermarkets and pharmacies, will be allowed to re-open next week.