Italian driver evades flaming cars in botched highway robbery attempt

An attempt to rob an armored vehicle went up in smoke.

A gang of thieves set up barriers of burning vehicles and spilled nails on a highway near Milan in hopes of ransacking an armored vehicle, but they were foiled when the driver evaded their traps, news reports say.

The dozen people believed to be behind the Tuesday night operation fled the scene. They remain at large as of Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

CALIFORNIA POLICE FIND 106-YEAR-OLD VET’S CLASSIC CADILLAC AFTER THIEVES STEAL IT

Photos released by firefighters showed vehicles in flames on the darkened highway.

The gang is reported to have set a dozen vehicles on fire in both directions of the highway and then rammed the armored vehicle with a tractor trailer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet the driver of the armored vehicle managed to pull into a rest area and a nearby police patrol intervened.

In a similar assault in 2014 – involving a burning barrier along the same stretch of highway – armed bandits made off with $5.5 million, the AP reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.