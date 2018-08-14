Italian bridge collapses in Genoa, police say

A raised highway in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed Tuesday, leaving a huge chunk of the structure missing as witnesses say vehicles may have also plummeted when the roadway crumbled.

A witness tweeted he feared there may be victims and a reporter for Italian news agency ANSA, Claudio Accogli, also said there may have been vehicles on the highway when both roadways of the A10 motorway crumbled.

A rescue mission was underway, though Italian officials didn’t immediately confirm any casualties. Authorities suspected structural weakness was the cause of the collapse, ANSA reported.

Images posted by state police and witnesses showed a huge section of the bridge missing. Parts of the structure also landed on the rooftops of nearby buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.