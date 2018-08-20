Italian bridge collapse seen from the ground in stunning videos of deadly accident

Dramatic security footage shows the exact moment the Genoa highway bridge collapsed last week.

The video, released Monday by Italian police, shows vehicles driving under the Morandi Bridge during a heavy downpour moments before a large section collapsed Aug. 14.

Forty-three people were killed when large pieces of concrete fell and more than 600 people living in apartment buildings beneath another section of the bridge were evacuated.

Prosecutors investigating the bridge’s collapse have said, among other things, they are looking at possible faulty maintenance or design flaws.

A new report by Italian magazine Espresso published Monday said that engineering experts determined in February that corrosion of the metal cables supporting the Genoa bridge had reduced the bridge’s strength by 20 percent.

Despite the findings, Espresso wrote that “neither the ministry, nor the highway company, ever considered it necessary to limit traffic, divert heavy trucks, reduce the roadway from two to one lanes or reduce the speed” of vehicles on the key artery for the northern port city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.