Italian beach nudists fined amid coronavirus enforcement

Six men in Italy were fined Sunday after patrol officers spotted them going full nude on the shore of a lake, according to reports.

Italian media reported that officers aboard a carabinieri police boat spotted naturists while patrolling the beaches of Abbadia Lariana – located in Lake Como – to enforce social distancing.

The men’s ages ranged from 43 to 68, BBC reported. Each was fined the equivalent of $3,750 for outraging public decency.

The fine comes as Italian authorities continue to enforce restrictions in order to curb the spread of the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have struggled particularly in recent weeks to stop people from congregating on Italy’s beaches in the northern region of Lombardy to capitalize on the summer weather. At the peak of the pandemic in March, Italy was Europe’s hardest-hit country, and second overall in the world behind China, with Lombardy being the epicenter of the outbreak.

Though restrictions are gradually being lifted, residents and visitors are still required to wear masks. And earlier this week, Italy’s customs agency denied five rich Americans entry to the country after they landed on a private jet for a vacation on the island of Sardinia, according to reports.