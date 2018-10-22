ISU women’s basketball team gears up for 11th annual crab feed fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University women’s basketball team is gearing up for their 11th annual “Crab Feed,” on Tuesday, October 30.

“This sellout event has been a crowd pleaser in the past,” according to an Idaho State University press release. “It’s all you can eat Dungeness crab flown in fresh from San Francisco. Also provided are beverages and side dishes.”

Silent auction items, including memorabilia from national and local teams, and local businesses will be available at the event that starts at 5:30 PM in the ISU Ballroom.

“Tickets are $40 per person,” according to an Idaho State University press release. “Remember, all proceeds go directly to the ISU women’s basketball program, one of the best programs in the Big Sky Conference.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling assistance coach Bryana Mueller at (208) 282 – 3623, or from any ISU women’s basketball player.