Israeli soldier convicted of killing Palestinian is freed

An Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker has been released from prison.

Elor Azaria arrived home on Tuesday after serving two-thirds of his 14-month sentence. He was greeted by supporters and banners welcoming his release. A parole board granted him early release earlier this year.

Azaria began serving an 18-month sentence in August after he was convicted of manslaughter. Israel’s military chief later reduced the sentence by four months.

Azaria, a combat medic, was caught on video shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker.

In a country where military service is mandatory, his case sharply divided the nation. Israel’s military pushed for his prosecution, saying he violated its code of ethics. Many Israelis, particularly on the nationalist right, defended his actions.