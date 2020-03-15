Israeli PM Netanyahu, team tested for coronavirus despite no symptoms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tested for the coronavirus as part of precautionary measures as the outbreak continues to infect thousands across the globe.

The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu and those who work closely with him have been tested for the COVD-19 virus despite showing no symptoms.

The results of the tests have not yet been provided.

The virus has spread to more than 100 countries, infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,700. In Israel, some 200 people have been infected with no casualties yet, as severe measures seem to have proven effective so far.

