Israeli man stabbed in Jerusalem attack dies in hospital

Israeli police say an Israeli man has died of his wounds after a Palestinian attacker stabbed him in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the man died in hospital late on Sunday following the attack. The man had been seriously wounded. Officers shot and killed the assailant at the scene.

The Israeli military said on Monday that troops were preparing to demolish the attacker’s West Bank home.

The incident comes days after a Palestinian killed two Israeli soldiers and badly wounded two others when he rammed his car into them in the West Bank.

There has been an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital late last year.

Separately, Rosenfeld said anti-Arab graffiti was found scrawled in an east Jerusalem neighborhood Monday.