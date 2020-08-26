Israeli archaeologists discover large trove of Islamic gold coins

A collection of 425 complete early Islamic gold coins were discovered near the central city of Yavne, Israeli archaeologists announced Monday.
The trove, which was unearthed by youth volunteers during recent salvage excavations, date to the Abbasid period around 1,100 years ago.
Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin counts gold coins buried in a pottery vessel that was discovered at an archeological site in central Israel, Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020. Israeli archaeologists have announced the discovery of a trove of early Islamic gold coins during recent salvage excavations near the central city of Yavn Tel Aviv. The collection of 425 complete gold coins, most dating to the Abbasid period around 1,100 years ago, is a “extremely rare” find. (AP Photo/Sipa Press, Heidi Levine, Pool)
The coins are an “extremely rare” find, Israel Antiquities Authorities archaeologists Liat Nadav-Ziv and Elie Haddad said in a joint statement.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The discovery was among the largest caches of ancient coins found in Israel.
Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin cleans gold coins that was discovered at an archeological site in central Israel, Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020. Israeli archaeologists have announced the discovery of a trove of early Islamic gold coins during recent salvage excavations near the central city of Yavn Tel Aviv. The collection of 425 complete gold coins, most dating to the Abbasid period around 1,100 years ago, is a “extremely rare” find. (AP Photo/Sipa Press, Heidi Levine, Pool)
Robert Kool, a coin expert with the antiquities authority, said an initial analysis indicates the coins date from the late 9th century, considered the golden age of the Abbasid Caliphate that controlled most of the Near East and North Africa.
“Hopefully the study of the hoard will tell us more about a period of which we still know very little,” Kool said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.